Enough is Enough: President Tinubu reacts to Plateau killings

President Bola Tinubu on Monday, condemned the violence in Plateau State and called on Governor Caleb Mutfwang, political, religious and traditional leaders to find a lasting solution to persistent communal conflicts.

Persistent attacks have continued unabated in the state with the most recent in Zika community in Kimakpa District Kwali district of Bassa Local Government Area of the state leading to the death of about 60 people.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu called on the governor to “demonstrate political resolve in addressing the underlying communal issues fueling the violence and establishing enduring peace.”

The statement titled ‘President Tinubu condemns latest attack in Plateau, charges Governor Mutfwang to resolve underlying communal issues,’ read:

“President Bola Tinubu has strongly condemned the violence in Plateau State, urging the state’s leadership to find a lasting solution to persistent communal conflicts.

“President Bola Tinubu expresses profound sorrow over the recent bloodshed in Plateau State, a tragedy that has claimed the lives of over 40 individuals.

“He strongly condemns the violence and extends his sympathies to Governor Caleb Mutfwang, the state government, and the people of Plateau while urging him to summon the necessary political will to resolve the crisis and establish enduring peace.

“In his call for harmony among the people of Plateau State, President Tinubu emphasises the importance of love and unity beyond religious and ethnic lines.

“He encourages community, spiritual, and political leaders within and beyond the state to unite and end the cycle of retaliatory attacks that have made life unbearable for affected communities.

“The ongoing violence between communities in Plateau State, rooted in misunderstandings between different ethnic and religious groups, must cease.”

Quoting the President, the statement said:

“I have instructed security agencies to thoroughly investigate this crisis and identify those responsible for orchestrating these violent acts. We cannot allow this devastation and the tit-for-tat attacks to continue. Enough is enough.

“Beyond dealing with the criminal elements of these incessant killings, the political leadership in Plateau State, led by Governor Caleb Mutfwang, must address the root cause of this age-long problem. These problems have been with us for more than two decades.

“We can no longer ignore the underlying issues. It is time to tackle them fairly and find a lasting solution. I have discussed these problems with the governor over time and offered suggestions for lasting peace.

“The Federal Government remains committed to supporting Governor Mutfwang and the Plateau State government in promoting dialogue, fostering social cohesion, and ensuring accountability—crucial steps towards permanently resolving the conflict in Plateau.”

