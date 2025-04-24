﻿’Enough is enough’, Tinubu reads riot act to NSA, Service Chiefs over killings

President Bola Tinubu has read the riot act to Nigeria’s security agencies including the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, and the Service Chiefs to crack down and stamp out insecurity in the country following a wave of violence and killings in Plateau, Benue and Kwara States by bandits and unknown gunmen.

Tinubu who gave the marching orders after a meeting with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Wednesday, ordered a complete overhaul of Nigeria’s security strategy.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu charged security agencies to buckle down and stamp out the killings currently raging in parts of the country, emphasizing that “enough is enough.”

Ribadu who also addressed State House Correspondents at the end of the meeting, said President Tinubu has directed a new approach to tackling insecurity across the country.

“Mr President gave us the chance to come and brief him again. It lasted very long. We gave him an update on what was going on,” the NSA said.

“Today, we had the opportunity to come and brief him again, and it lasted hours. It was a very detailed briefing, and it was exhaustive.

“The issue of insecurity often is not just at the higher levels. It involves the subunits. They are the ones who are directly with the people, especially when some of the challenges border on community problems.

“We need to work with the communities. We need to work with the local governments, and we need to work with the governors.

“The President directed that we work more with governors. The President was very worried and concerned at the meeting.

“He said, ‘Enough is enough’. We are working to ensure that we restore peace and security.

“We were all at the meeting with the President, armed forces, police, and intelligence community,” the NSA added.

