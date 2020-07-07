Ensure Edo guber election is free and fair to avert ‘impending doom’, PDP tells Buhari

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, on Tuesday called for credible governorship election in Edo State.

Secondus, who made the call while inaugurating the Edo State chapter of the Governorship Campaign Council in Abuja, said the credible conduct of the September 19 election in Edo would stabilize the polity.

The PDP chairman also cautioned against the use of military and other security operatives that could lead to an abuse of the electoral process.

He said: “By conducting a free and fair election in Edo, the president will not only be stabilising the country politically, but will be averting an impending doom that could make the prediction about Nigeria’s disintegration come true, God forbid.”

Secondus, who expressed confidence that PDP would win the Edo poll, added that the heightened tension in the state at the moment was needless if political parties were willing and equipped to face the electorates.

The PDP chief added:

“But where it is obvious that they have nothing to offer to get the votes of Nigerians, they are resorting to all devious means to undermine the democratic process.”

He recalled that under former president Goodluck Jonathan, Adams Oshiohmole, who was the opposition candidate in the Edo governorship election, defeated the ruling party candidate because the poll was free and fair.

“For us in PDP, the Edo election has been made easy going by the records of achievements of our flag bearers, Governor Godwin Obaseki and his running mate, Philip Shuaibu.

“What we seek, therefore, is a level playing field where the peoples’ votes will count,” he stated.

Secondus urged the campaign council to ensure that the electoral desires of the people of Edo State were realised.

