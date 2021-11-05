‘Ensure every vote counts in Anambra election,’ Yakubu charges INEC staff

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, on Friday charged the commission’s staff deployed for election duties in Anambra to ensure that all the votes cast in the exercise count.

The Anambra governorship election holds on Saturday.

Yakubu, who addressed the staff in Awka, noted that the commission’s determination to ensure that the election holds as scheduled remained unshaken.

He said INEC has delivered all sensitive and non-sensitive materials to the state.

He said: “It is therefore imperative for all of you to ensure that every single vote counts.

“You must remain true to our commitment that only the voters in Anambra State determine who becomes the next governor of the state.

“In doing so, you must be guided by the extant laws, our guidelines/regulations, and good conscience. You should remain vigilant, principled, and committed to the vision and mission of the commission.

“We also sought and obtained the support of the security agencies, political parties and candidates, and all other stakeholders for a successful exercise.

“As you are aware, Nigerians expect the Anambra governorship election to be an improvement on the high standards achieved in recent elections.

“That is why we introduced the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for fingerprint and facial biometric authentication of voters. We have trained staff on the new technology.”

