Ensure peaceful Edo guber, APC charges Obaseki

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Friday charged Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to ensure a peaceful governorship election in the state.

The Vice Chairman, Communication and Publicity Unit of the APC National Campaign Council, Mr. Patrick Obahiagbon, gave the advice at a news conference in Abuja.

According to Obahiagbon, nobody’s ambition was worth the blood of any Edo resident.

He said: “The protection of the integrity of the Edo governorship election from the brooding and sprawling violence is a collective obligation.

READ ALSO: Edo election will put final end to godfatherism —Obaseki

“This must be shared by all well-meaning citizens and groups interested in the survival of democracy and the constitutional rights and freedom of the people to determine the leadership of their state and their representatives in government.”

He urged the state government to uphold the rule of law, democratic ethics and constitutionalism to ensure the peaceful conduct of the election in Edo State.

Join the conversation

Opinions