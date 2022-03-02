Entertainer Eva Alordiah says demands of music industry pushed her into depression

Former Nigerian rapper, Eva Alordiah has given a detailed narration as to why she decided to step away from the music industry.

In a thread published on her official Twitter account on Tuesday evening, the award-winning rapper revealed she fell into depression at the peak of her career following demands of the industry.

Eva, a graduate of Bowen University was one of the leading female rappers in the Nigerian music industry in the early 2010s, however, she went into obscurity in the latter part of the decade.

Speaking on her Twitter page, Eva, 33, revealed that she had to leave the music industry so she could rediscover herself.

READ ALSO: Singer Timaya never wants to fall in love

She stated that she could not cope with the pressure of the entertainment industry and had to search for a new career path. The ‘Deaf’ singer is currently working as a tech personnel and a movie maker.

Her thread reads:

Alordiah did not stop there, she went on to explain how she decided to try out new things after she quit music.

She went on to address those who are depressed. Eva also listed several steps by which her fans can overcome their battle with the emotional turmoil.

The former recording artiste continued:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now