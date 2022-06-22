Enugu Anglican Archbishop tells Nigerians to prepare for revolution ahead of 2023

The Anglican Church Archbishop of the Enugu Ecclesiastical Province, Most Rev Emmanuel Chukwuma, has called on Nigerians to prepare for an imminent revolution ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Rev. Chukwuma who is also the Anglican Bishop of Enugu Diocese, said on Tuesday that Nigerians had been “pushed to the wall by the insensitivity of the government to their plights and are ready to take the bull by the horn.”

Rev. Chukwuma who spoke during a Pre-Synod Press briefing in Enugu ahead of the upcoming Second Session of the 18th Synod of the Diocese of Enugu starting from Thursday, June 23 to Sunday, June 26 at All Saints’ Church, GRA, Enugu, said Nigerians have endured enough of abject poverty, insecurity, unemployment and are ready to revolt.

“Let me say, Nigerians should prepare for a revolution. Prepare for a revolution in Nigeria, enough is enough. Why? Because of the security situation in Nigeria which has gotten to the point of people being killed, kidnapped and all that.

“Because corruption, we have a war against corruption which the church is very much against the manner it is being fought. We also have problems concerning education, we have the problem of brain drain in every sector, we have the problem of the two Catholic Churches’ brutal killings, and we have the case of the PDP, APC primaries.

“Both APC and PDP presidential flag bearers are still the old wine in a new bottle; how long shall we continue this way? It appears there is no hope for Nigeria. If we must get it right, we need to go for the new wine in a new bottle.

“Nigerians should get their PVCs and vote out these old cargoes, this is time to vote out corruption, banditry and terrorism. We cannot continue to make the same mistake of previous years.

“We also have the case of the kidnapping of the Methodist Primate and all that. Most of these things are there, the Islamic agenda and also the general election 2023. Nigerians, for the past 23 years, have endured enough insult, abject poverty and suffering. They have so much been taken for granted.

“The government of Buhari has not done enough to protect the people. I say this because the number of people killed under the Buhari government is more than any other country.

“The primary purpose of government is security, but Nigeria has become a safe haven for criminals, insurgents, bandits, kidnappers, killers; they are all on rampage. Nigerians have been taken too much for granted and are also very much worried about the insensitivity of the present administration under Buhari hence Nigerians are prepared now to vote out all those expired politicians,” the Archbishop said.

