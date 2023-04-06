Enugu APC expels ex-gov, Chime, others; suspends Nnamani, Onyeama

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Enugu State chapter, has expelled former governor of the state, Sullivan Chime, and the Director General of Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, for alleged anti-party activities.

Also expelled were Favour Eze, an aide of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the former Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Eugene Odoh.

The party also suspended former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Onyeama, from the party for allegedly undermining the party and its activities in the state.

The State Executive Committee approved the expulsion, on Thursday, after adopting recommendations of a five-man disciplinary committee.

The Committee was set up earlier this year to examine the petitions, and reports of fact-finding committees that had investigated allegations of anti-party activities against some members of the party.

The State Secretary of the party, Dr Robert Ngwu, read the resolution of the party before newsmen, in Enugu, expressed regret over the alleged anti-party activities of the party members, noting that such can endanger the party’s ability to compete in elections.

Ngwu said: “The party is fully aware of the nefarious activities of the previous administration of the party in the 2015 and 2019 General Elections. With that in mind, the party reviewed various petitions and reports from the Fact-Finding Committee and the disciplinary committee against some individuals.

“They are Sen. Ken Nnamani, Barr. Sullivan Chime, Hon. Geoffrey Onyeama, Hon. Eugene Odoh, Mr Osita Okechukwu, and others, (Ozor Joe Mmamel, Mr Maduka Arum, and Mr Flavor Eze) from their different local government areas. The petition bothered on anti-party activities and other offences against the APC Constitution.

“Apart from Sen. Ken Nnamani, Barr. Sullivan Chime, Hon Geoffrey Onyeama, the party has also received petitions against Ozor Joe Mmamel and Mr Maduka Arum AKA Mama from Ezeagu Local Government Area and Enugu South Local Government Area respectively, all bordering on anti-party.

“The Fact-finding Committee and the Disciplinary Committee have established a prima facie case of anti-party activities against Sen. Ken Nnamani and recommended him for suspension from the Party.

“The extended State Executive Committee including Local Government Chairmen and LGA Secretaries of the party have ratified the recommendation of the disciplinary committee, and unanimously moved for the immediate suspension of Sen Ken Nnamani.

“As a result of the investigation, the fact-finding committee has concluded that Barr. Sullivan Chime is guilty of anti party activities. The disciplinary committee concurred and recommended that Barr. Sullivan Chime was expelled from the party, which they considered as appropriate disciplinary measures to be taken against Chime, in line with the party’s rules and regulations.

“The extended State Executive Committee including Local Government Chairmen and LGA Secretaries of the party have ratified the recommendation of the disciplinary committee, and unanimously moved for the immediate expulsion of Sullivan Chime.

“After conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations of anti-party activities levelled against them, it is with regret that we report that the evidence gathered by the fact-finding committee points to their guilt. While Onyeam is recommended for suspension, Eze was recommended for expulsion from the party.

“Mr. Osita Okechukwu is the Director General of Voice of Nigeria. Allegations were levelled against Mr Okechukwu, including actions and statements that were in direct contravention of the party’s constitution.

“Our investigation focused on several allegations that were levelled against Mr Okechukwu, including actions and statements that were in direct contravention of the party’s policies and ideology. The committee interviewed several witnesses and reviewed a significant amount of documentary evidence, including news

“As a result of the investigation, the fact-finding committee have concluded that Ozor Joe Mmamel and Mr. Maduka Arum AKA Mama are guilty of anti-party activities.

“The disciplinary committee concurred and recommended that Ozor Joe Mmamel and Mr. Maduka Arum AKA Mama be expelled from the party, which they considered as appropriate disciplinary measures be taken against them, in line with the party’s rules and regulations.

“The extended State Executive Committee including Local Government Chairmen and LGA Secretaries of the party have ratified the recommendation of the disciplinary committee and moved for the immediate expulsion of Ozor Joe Mmamel and Mr. Maduka Arum AKA Mama from the party.

“Petitions were also written against Mr Ben Nwoye and Comrade AC Ude. However, the duo was already expelled in 2022. Since they are no longer members of the APC, the petitions against them are hereby rendered sine die.”

