Enugu APGA guber candidate, Frank Nweke, dismisses reports on endorsement of Tinubu

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Enugu, Frank Nweke Jnr., has dismissed claims on his endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as completely false.

In a statement issued on Friday in Enugu by his Media Campaign Manager, Innocent Dikin, the former minister of information insisted that he never endorsed Tinubu in any of the interviews he granted the media.

Nweke said: “Our attention has been drawn to two news items concocted from the imagination of mischievous individuals and published on AnchorNews and TrendOnline platforms.

“While our stance remains to focus on the issues that affect Enugu people, we find it necessary to address these wrong assertions.

READ ALSO: 2023: Don’t sit on the fence, Enugu APGA guber candidate, Nweke, cautions Nigerians against political apathy

“I did not endorse or support Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.

“The accusatory and dismal piece by Innocent Chukwu on Anchor News is libelous, inane, and completely untrue.

“Our lawyers will be in touch with both organisations forthwith to seek redress.

“We remain focused on our goals and will not be distracted by propaganda. We also encourage all our supporters to do the same.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now