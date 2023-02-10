Politics
Enugu APGA guber candidate, Frank Nweke, dismisses reports on endorsement of Tinubu
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate in Enugu, Frank Nweke Jnr., has dismissed claims on his endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, as completely false.
In a statement issued on Friday in Enugu by his Media Campaign Manager, Innocent Dikin, the former minister of information insisted that he never endorsed Tinubu in any of the interviews he granted the media.
Nweke said: “Our attention has been drawn to two news items concocted from the imagination of mischievous individuals and published on AnchorNews and TrendOnline platforms.
“While our stance remains to focus on the issues that affect Enugu people, we find it necessary to address these wrong assertions.
READ ALSO: 2023: Don’t sit on the fence, Enugu APGA guber candidate, Nweke, cautions Nigerians against political apathy
“I did not endorse or support Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress.
“The accusatory and dismal piece by Innocent Chukwu on Anchor News is libelous, inane, and completely untrue.
“Our lawyers will be in touch with both organisations forthwith to seek redress.
“We remain focused on our goals and will not be distracted by propaganda. We also encourage all our supporters to do the same.”
