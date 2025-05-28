Enugu community expose native doctor who allegedly killed, buried people in soak-away pit for money rituals

A popular native doctor with the penchant for throwing wads of money at parties and carrying out philanthropic ventures has been busted by his community in Umuma Ndiagu in Ezeagu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

This is following a chilling discovery of several decomposing dead bodies uncovered in soak-away pits in his compound.

In a series of viral videos trending on social media, shocked community members are seen digging up the pits and narrating that the they were filled with dead bodies of people including pregnant women and children in the compound of the native doctor simply identified as Ezeani who allegedly kidnapped and buried them alive for money ritual.

In one of the videos, a man who spoke in Igbo said that nemesis finally caught up with the suspect who is said to be on the run after he attempted to use a 13-year-old girl for another ritual.

“We have caught the killers. They kill people. People’s dead bodies are full inside here. They have killed a lot of people. We just rescued a 13-year-old child who they wanted to use for rituals. This is happening in Ojor’s house in Umuma Ndiagu, Ezeagu in Enugu State,” the man said, referring to one arrested suspect said to be an ally of the fleeing native doctor.

The suspect who claimed to be a business man, while denying involvement in the killings, admitted that he frequented the native doctor’s residence for ritual purposes.

“I am a business person and I came here. After I finished performing some sacrifices, it remained for a water sacrifice to be performed for me,” he explained.

“I was waiting for everything to be done for me. There are things to be done but I don’t know what are used to do the things, but what they do here is that as a new comer, they normally send the person on an errand.

“The owner of this place, Daddy Ezeani, asked me to protect this place and scare anyone coming here away.”

He also confessed to knowing two other individuals believed to be accomplices of the main suspect who he identified as Okey and Chibuzor.

“One is Okey from Orji (Orji River) and Chibuzor who I don’t know where he is from but if I see their faces I will recognise them,” he stated.

In another video clip, carcasses of burnt vehicles said to belong to Ezeani are seen after the irate mob went on a rampage and destroyed his properties including houses in the vast compound.

