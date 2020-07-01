Enugu discharges 13 coronavirus patients

Enugu State discharges 13 new COVID-19 patients bringing the total number of discharged casesin that state to 63.

The state Commissioner for Health, Ikechukwu Obi, announced this in a statement on Wednesday in Enugu.

Obi stated that the health ministry discharged the 13 patients after treatment as they had tested negative for the virus.

According to him, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases still stands at 261.

“Total confirmed COVID-19 cases – 261, number of COVID-19 cases on treatment – 192, number of COVID-19 cases discharged – 63, number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths is six,” he said.

