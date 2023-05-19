Politics
Enugu Gov-elect, Mbah’s discharge certificate is not from NYSC, DG claims
The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate being paraded by the governor-elect of Enugu State, Peter Mbah has been denied by the Director General of the corps, Brig Gen YD Ahmed.
According to Ahmed, the certificate was not issued by the body.
Brig Gen Ahmed, who appeared on Arise TV’s breakfast programme on Friday, said the argument on whether Mbah has a valid NYSC certificate or not did not arise because he has told the People’s Democratic Party {PDP} candidate in the 2023 governorship elections that what he presented as a certificate was fake.
Read also: Court nullifies election of Otti as Abia gov-elect, 10 days to inauguration
“He came to me and I called my director to confirm the certificate and we discovered that the certificate was fake and I told him…I wonder how elites who have gone to school will resort to black market certificates.
“Everyone knows how we issue our certificate in NYSC, we don’t give it in hotel rooms or houses,” the DG said.
Mbah has, however, filed a case against the NYSC, demanding N20 billion for injuries he claimed to have been inflicted on his person due to the controversies surrounding his certificate.
