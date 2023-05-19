Enugu Gov-elect, Mbah’s discharge certificate is not from NYSC, DG claims

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate being paraded by the governor-elect of Enugu State, Peter Mbah has been denied by the Director General of the corps, Brig Gen YD Ahmed.

According to Ahmed, the certificate was not issued by the body.

Brig Gen Ahmed, who appeared on Arise TV’s breakfast programme on Friday, said the argument on whether Mbah has a valid NYSC certificate or not did not arise because he has told the People’s Democratic Party {PDP} candidate in the 2023 governorship elections that what he presented as a certificate was fake.

Read also: Court nullifies election of Otti as Abia gov-elect, 10 days to inauguration

“He came to me and I called my director to confirm the certificate and we discovered that the certificate was fake and I told him…I wonder how elites who have gone to school will resort to black market certificates.

“Everyone knows how we issue our certificate in NYSC, we don’t give it in hotel rooms or houses,” the DG said.

Mbah has, however, filed a case against the NYSC, demanding N20 billion for injuries he claimed to have been inflicted on his person due to the controversies surrounding his certificate.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now