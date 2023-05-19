Enugu governor-elect, Peter Mbah’s discharge certificate fake – NYSC DG

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Yisha’u Ahmed, has cleared the air on the controversy surrounding the discharge certificate of the Enugu State governor-elect, Peter Mbah.

The NYSC had in February disowned the discharged certificate in possession of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the March 18 election.

He later sued the Service for misrepresentation of fact at the Federal High Court, Abuja, and demanded N20 billion compensation.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in April declared Mbah as the winner of the election after he polled 160,895 votes to defeat the Labour Party candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, who garnered 157,552 votes in the exercise.

Ahmed, who featured in a programme on Arise TV, said the discharge certificate in possession of the Enugu governor-elect was not issued by the NYSC.



The NYSC chief said he had met with Mbah and told him categorically that the certificate was not from the Service.

He said: “Well the case is in court, and I may not want to say much but let me tell you the issue you are talking about. The person came to the NYSC for verification, and he was told the certificate is not issued from us.

“I wonder how the issue of racketeering would come up when you are talking about somebody who is a graduate and well-enlightened. Where did you obtain your certificate? You do not know how we issue our certificate? You cannot go and collect certificates on the street or in a hotel, you should know better.

“The governor-elect is a lawyer. I am not a lawyer, but I know as the DG of NYSC, I’m fully aware of this case. He came to me, I was frank with him, and I told him this certificate was not from us.”

