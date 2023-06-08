Enugu governor meets Tinubu, reopens call for Kanu’s release

The Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, on Thursday, met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, and reopened the demand for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Mbah, who addressed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, said he also urged the Federal Government to support the ongoing efforts to explore the abundant mineral resources in Enugu State for the benefit of the people.

He said Kanu’s release would fast-track the healing process in the country and expressed hope the President would favorably consider the request.

The IPOB leader, who was brought back to the country in June 2021, is currently standing trial for an alleged treasonable felony at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Several appeals by individuals and groups in the South-East for Kanu’s unconditional release were rebuffed by former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The governor said: “We had a conversation with Mr. President. We have made a very strong announcement. We have banned sit-at-home on Mondays in Enugu. And obviously, what that means is that we will, of course, need to, you know, heighten our security, tackle the challenges that would flow from that, and, you know, essentially that’s what I have come to do.

“And finally, we also, of course, talked about the release of Nnamdi Kanu. You know, that the South-East has made a collective demand to have Nnamdi Kanu released. And we basically identified with that and request Mr. President, who in his inaugural address promised the people that he’s going to engender national healing and he’s going to serve with compassion.

“So, we’ve basically informed him that this would serve as a pointer to his administration’s extension of hands of fellowship.

“Also, we have a number of dominant assets in Enugu which we believe partnering with the Federal Government and we are able to transform them into productive assets.

“A lot of people do not know but we have huge mineral resources in a new group. And these resources are sitting under our ground not being productive. So, we believe with the partnership we are trying to basically build with the Federal Government, we are able to transform these assets into productive assets.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now