Enugu govt commence mass vaccination against yellow fever

The Enugu State government has commenced mass vaccination in Ette and Umuopu communities in Igbo-Eze North Council of the state, following the outbreak of yellow fever in the localities.

It was learnt that some persons were said to have died since last month during which the disease, earlier described as ‘strange’ broke out in the communities.

This information was disclosed in a statement by the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ikechukwu Obi, On Wednesday.

According to Obi, the state government had commenced active case surveillance to obtain required information on the epidemic to enable it take a decision.

He said that the activation of the State Ministry of Health Emergency Operations Centre for Yellow Fever and prepositioning of the General Hospital, Ogurute, Enugu Ezike was to commence treatment with Ambulance Service for emergency cases.

Read also: Commissioner reveals illness causing deaths in Enugu State

Obi added that the ministry had constituted the Enugu State Multi-Sectorial Technical Working Group for the Yellow Fever Epidemic, fumigated the mosquito vector with the appropriate chemicals in the affected communities, and engaged in risk communication in the affected areas.

“We have notified the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) and the National Arbovirus and Vectors Research Centre for a sustained response since Yellow Fever have been reported in other states of the federation.

“Those who have been recently vaccinated against Yellow Fever do not need to be vaccinated again. Yellow Fever is transmitted through mosquito bites, therefore, people must ensure that they remove its breeding sites from their surroundings and if you are not feeling well, please visit a nearby hospital,” he advised.

By Emmanuella Ibe….

Join the conversation

Opinions