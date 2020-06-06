Enugu govt confirms one COVID-19 death, discharges three

The Enugu State Ministry of Health has confirmed the death of one patient arising from COVID-19 infection in the state and the discharge of three other patients who have recovered from the virus.

Dr. Obi Emmanuel Ikechukwu, the State’s Commissioner for Health, who revealed this in a statement on Friday said that the three new cases had travel history, noting further that two of the three patients were admitted for other severe underlying conditions.

He said; “They are being treated at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) Enugu, and who on a high index of suspicion were transferred to the hospital’s holding area while the State’s rapid response team was contacted for sample collection.

“The other case is also a male patient who developed symptoms and contacted the COVID-19 emergency number. He was assessed and subsequently invited for sample collection.

“The results came out positive today (yesterday). On a sad note, one of the patients in UNTH with severe underlying conditions had died before the results returned.

“Two of these cases hail from Nkanu West LGA of Enugu State and the other from Enugu North LGA.

“Two of them came into Enugu State from Lagos while the other person came in from Rivers State.

“On a positive note, 3 more cases have tested negative and consequently discharged from the isolation and treatment centres.

“Thus, the current state of COVID-19 cases in Enugu State is as follows: 30 reported cases, 13 active, 16 discharged and 1 death,” he disclosed.

This came days after the Enugu State Fire Service commenced the decontamination and fumigation of Ogbete Main Market, Enugu, to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The state’s Chief Fire Officer, Mr. Okwudiri Ohaa, who addressed journalists in Enugu on Saturday, said the exercise would last until Sunday.

The fire service carried out the first phase of the exercise in the market on April 1, shortly after the market was shut down by the state government to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

