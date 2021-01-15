Enugu govt explains its failure to pay new minimum wage

The Enugu State government has explained why civil servants, school teachers and other workers in the state have not been paid the new minimum wage.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the State Commissioner for Finance, Mrs Adaona Uyawune, who revealed that government was working to fully capture every worker in the payment of the new minimum wage.

Mrs Uyawune who spoke during a press briefing on the 2021 Appropriation Law of Enugu State, said that a committee was working to look into adjustments on subventions that would be enough for each agency to pay their workers.

However, Mrs Uyawune noted that the payment of school teachers is not the responsibility of the state as they are under the local government.

She said, “Most of their workers are ad hoc and they are subvented. We are paying minimum wage to all state workers. The issue of primary school teachers; they are under the local government. They are not state workers.”

“A committee is working to look into adjustments on subventions that would be enough for each agency to pay their workers,” Mrs Uyawune added.

