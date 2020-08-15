Enugu govt releases court order permitting demolition of architect’s property

The Enugu State government on Saturday released to the public a court order permitting the demolition of Architect J.J Emejulu’s building in the state capital.

Emejulu had claimed during the week that his residence was arbitrarily pulled down by the state government.

He had earlier executed a court order and demolished a perimeter fence at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in a bid to take possession of the land he claimed was rightfully purchased from the Nike community.

The Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, (ECTDA) had approached the court to grant its request to demolish the architect’s building in Community Estate in the state capital.

ECTDA also asked the court to restrain Emejulu from carrying out any further construction at the location.

The state government had on Thursday demolished a twin duplex belonging to Emejulu for allegedly blocking a waterway.

The Chairman of ECTDA, Josef Onoh, who supervised the demolition, said the building was on a waterway.

The Notice of Violation served on the victim by the Department of Building Inspection, ECTDA, also said the building violated building standards.

Emejulu, however, countered the state government, saying the duplex built in 2012 had an approved plan and did not stand on any waterway.

READ ALSO: Enugu govt urges civil servants to observe COVID-19 protocols ahead of resumption

He described the demolition of the property as a duly planned reprisal by the state government due to his move to recover his landed property illegally sold by some government officials.

He also alleged that the government exercised revenge for demolishing the airport fence.

But the ECTDA chief dismissed the claim as false.

Onoh said: “I was not a revenge. He destroyed a Federal Government property which he has to sort out with the federal government, but this is a state function, exercising control of unapproved structures. He was duly given 21 days notice and he was properly served.

“The property stood on a waterway and it had to go. There is another building close to that one, on the same street, which has already been marked for demolition, tenants in that one have already moved out because the property already has severe cracks from the foundation and we are going to pull it down very soon.

“If you are observant, you would have noted that the Enugu Capital Territory has been carrying out control measures in Enugu Capital city and Emejulu’s property cannot be an exception, despite whatever axe he has to grind with the federal government.”

Join the conversation

Opinions