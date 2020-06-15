Enugu govt says 23 health workers infected with COVID-19

No less than 23 health workers have so far contracted the dreaded COVID-19 disease in Enugu State.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Professor Ikechukwu Obi stated this on Monday while announcing that 22 new patients had tested positive for the pandemic in the state.

He said the state now had a total of 57 cases of the virus with the new results.

Of the 57 cases, 23 of them were health workers who contracted the virus in the line of duty.

“The Enugu State Ministry of Health confirms 22 new cases of COVID-19 in the state since the last update which have (cases) been updated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Read also: Enugu govt confirms one COVID-19 death, discharges three

“The state has 57 positive cases, 26 active cases, 26 discharge and five deaths, 23 out of the 57 cases are health worker infections,” Professor Obi said in a statement.

He, therefore, urged residents of the state to stay at home and make sure they wore face masks any time they have reasons to move outside their homes.

He added that they should always use sanitisers where facilities for handwashing were unavailable in order to stay safe from the dreaded pandemic.

Join the conversation

Opinions