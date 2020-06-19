Enugu govt streamlines duties of two feuding agencies

The Enugu State government has streamlined the operations of two feuding agencies in the state in a bid to avoid future conflict of duties and schedules.

The agencies are the Enugu State Ministry of Lands and Urban Development and the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA).

A statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Land and Urban Development, Dr. Victor Nnam, and the Chairman of ECTDA, Dr. Josef Onoh, said the agencies had resolved all their differences amicably.

According to the statement, the conflict was resolved at a meeting convened by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Simon Ortuanya, for the heads of the agencies.

“The duo also assured the general public of their continued commitment to work together to the greater progress of the government and good people of Enugu State,” the statement added.

