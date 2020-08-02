Enugu govt urges civil servants to observe COVID-19 protocols ahead of resumption

The Enugu State government has urged civil servants in the state to observe laid down preventive COVID-19 protocols to help contain the spread of the virus in the state.

The call was made on Saturday by Mr. Ken Chukwuegbo during the decontamination and fumigation of the state secretariat.

Chukwuegbo who described the decontamination of schools and secretariats in the state as a welcome development also urged the workers to resume work with their face masks.

Reacting to the development, Mrs. Mabel Agbo, Commissioner for Special Duties and Inter-Ministerial Affairs, explained that the decontamination exercise was approved to create a safe environment for the civil servants when they resume.

“The exercise would eliminate reptiles and rodents that must have invaded the offices during the lockdown as well as prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Enugu State is blessed to have a governor in the person of Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi who cares for the indigenes and residents of the state by protective means,” she said.

This came after the state government confirmed no fewer than 49 new cases of COVID-19 infections.

This was confirmed by the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, who informed that the fresh cases now, brings the total number of COVID-19 infections the State to 790.

