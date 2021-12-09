Enugu govt warns residents of compromised dual purpose kerosene in circulation

The Enugu State government has raised the alarm over the illegal circulation, distribution and sale of compromised Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) and other related products to unsuspecting residents of the state.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor on Information, Steve Oruruo, the state government expressed dismay that “this dangerous substance surreptitiously marketed as genuine product to innocent residents has already inflicted devastating fatalities and produced gory sights of bodily injuries and horrific destruction of properties in Enugu State”.

Oruruo added that “the state government is concerned about this unfolding situation and to that effect has directed the Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) and other related Government Agencies to swing into immediate action, investigate and arrest all the persons involved either directly or remotely in the illicit distribution or sale of this highly perilous product”.

The Special Adviser disclosed that the state government extended its unalloyed commiserations to the victims of the dastardly act and their loved ones and advised the general public to be profoundly wary of where they purchase DPK and other related products.

The government therefore enjoined residents of the state to “report any suspected peddlers of this illegal product to the security agencies” for immediate action.

