Enugu holds local council election February next year

The Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) has fixed February 23, 2022, for election in the 17 local government areas of the state.

The commission disclosed this in an election timetable released on Friday and signed by its Chairman, Dr. Mike Ajogwu.

ENSIEC also fixed December 10 for the party primaries.

The tenure of the current local council chairmen in the state will expire on December 5.

