Enugu House of Assembly loses member

June 20, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A serving member of the Enugu State House of Assembly, HON Chijioke Ugweze, popularly known as Agiuyi is dead.

Although the family has not issued an official statement, sources disclosed that the lawmaker died on Friday.

The late lefislator was a first term Assembly member, representing the state constituency of Isi-Uzor.

Information gather was that Ugwueze was in the Assembly last sitting about a week ago, with no form of shown illness.

Uguweze’s death came few days after the death of the Nsukka Local Government Chairman, Patrick Omeje.

