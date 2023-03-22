ENUGU: INEC to resume results’ collation by 5pm Wednesday

The collation of results for the governorship election held in Enugu State on Saturday will continue at 5 p.m. on Wednesday (today), according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The electoral authority said on Monday that the decision to halt results collation came after a meeting to examine the polls.

Festus Okoye, INEC National Commissioner, stated that the results from the Enugu State LGAs of Nkanu East and Nsukka have been postponed for additional review.

Similarly, INEC suspended the collation of results in Obingwa LGA of Abia State where it noted that its office was invaded by thugs on Sunday.

Before the procedure is over, a review will be conducted right away, according to Okoye.

Peter Mbah of the Peoples Democratic Party and Chijioke Edeoga of the Labour Party are among those vying to become the next governor of the state of Enugu in the southeast.

