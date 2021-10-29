Enugu land commissioner resigns

The Enugu State Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Victor Nnam, has resigned from the position.

In a letter dated October 29, 2021, and addressed to the state governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, the commissioner said he resigned from the position due to the removal of the ministry’s heads of departments who had done their work diligently.

He wrote: “Sir, when you appointed me the commissioner for lands and urban development, Enugu State, in 2015, I accepted the appointment with hope that I was going to be allowed to bring on board world best practice in land administration.

“I immediately proposed for establishment of a Geographical Information System (GIS) land administration system to enable the ministry to stamp out land grabbers and create investors’ confidence in our land system. The proposal was rejected without explanation to date.

“However, the reason for my resignation is the recent removal of the professional heads of the departments under me on punitive ground for simply doing their jobs diligently.

“My conscience will no longer allow me to continue to serve your administration while those innocent professional senior civil servants are punished for doing the right thing.

“I hereby resign my appointment as the Commissioner for Lands and Urban Development, Enugu State, with effect from today, Friday, 29th of October, 2021, and submit the Black Prado SUV with plate number: 1ENSG 5712 to your office.”

