Enugu PDP members write Gov Ugwuanyi over leaders’ high-handedness

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu South local government area of the state on Sunday appealed to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to address the high-handedness of the party’s leaders in the area.

In a letter signed by the duo of Chief Tony Nnaji and Chief Okwudili Ugwu and addressed to the governor, the members claimed they were not carried along in decision making by the leaders.

The letter read: “Your Excellency, to set PDP Enugu South on the path of justice, equity and fair play, we appeal to you to do the following:

“End act of impunity, divide and rule by the party chairman to save the party from imminent collapse in the council area.

“Call back members who have left the party due to the high-handedness of the council’s party chairman, as well as restore the Enugu South women stakeholders and pressure groups.

“It is obvious that political parties and pressure groups work hand in gloves to drive membership. The more vigorous and healthy they are, the better for the health of democratic process.

“These groups are now being treated as leprous. We want them back into the folds.

“Again, wade into the power tussle between the council’s party chairman, and members of his executives who are already disgruntled by the attitude of the chairman to party faithful.

“Caution the chairman to discontinue his onslaught against elders of the party as well as members of his executive who believe in the PDP leadership/agenda against any selfish interest.

“This is important in order to make the party in Enugu South Local Government Area formidable ahead of the 2023 election.

“Teach the party chairman the need to respect elders and stop acting like a demigod.”

