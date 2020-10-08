Enugu primary school teachers to embark on strike over gov’s refusal to pay N30,000 minimum wage

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has been handed a seven-day ultimatum to pay primary school teachers N30,000 minimum wage or have them proceed on strike.

The ultimatum was handed to the state government by the state chapter of Nigeria Union of Teachers, (NUT).

The state NUT chairman, Nweke Odo, who made this known to newsmen in Enugu on Wednesday, said the decision came as a result of “the reluctance of the state government to implement the new wage in the primary school sub-sector.”

Noting that the ultimatum was issued to the state government on October 2, he said the teachers would have no other option than embark on strike, if nothing happened on or before October 9.

Odo regretted that primary school teachers in Enugu State were being treated in manner suggesting their services did not matter.

According to him, the state NUT had in a letter dated March 13 and addressed to Governor Ugwuanyi, notified the state government of its intention to proceed on strike after 21 days ultimatum.

READ ALSO: Be like Ugwuanyi, embrace opposition parties, Jonathan admonishes political leaders

But he pointed out that the closure of schools, owing to the outbreak of COVID-19, frustrated that move.

He went further to decry that primary school teachers in the state were yet to be paid the new wage, eight months after the government announced its implementation in Enugu.

Join the conversation

Opinions