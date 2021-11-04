Enugu Rangers get new technical adviser, Abdu Maikaba

The newly unveiled technical adviser to Rangers International F.C, coach Abdu Maikaba has described the ‘Flying Antelopes’ as the best-organized club in the country and was happy to be opportune to serve the great club.

The vastly experienced gaffer who has led some top clubs in the country to glorious outings made this assertion during his unveiling ceremony, Thursday, October 4, 2021, at the club’s corporate headquarters that had Enugu state Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Hon. Manfred Nzekwe and the top hierarchy of the club’s management.

“As you know, I have served in many top clubs around the country and I must say that Rangers is the best-organized club in the country. I have been a secret admirer of the club even from my youthful days. Support and followership of Rangers is unprecedented. ”

Read Also: NFF sends Salisu on technical assistance mission at Enugu Rangers

He further said, “I am a coach who always set a target for himself in all the teams I have coached and here in Rangers, my target will not change. It is to annex all trophies in all competitions we partake in. With the support of management and government, we shall all smile at the end of the season.”

Earlier in the brief but colorful unveiling ceremony, G.M/CEO of Rangers, Prince Davidson Owumi assured the well-traveled tactician of management’ support towards achieving all set goals for the season, stressing, “Let me officially welcome you again to Enugu as we unveil you to resume your duties as technical adviser of our great club, Rangers. We assure you that all that is needed by you to take us to the glory land will be made available.”

Honorable Nzekwe in his remarks described coach Maikaba as the best in the country and urged him to use his wealth of experience to take Rangers to the expected heights both in the country and continent.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now