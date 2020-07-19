Latest Politics Top Stories

Enugu records 115 fresh coronavirus cases

July 19, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Enugu State government on Sunday confirmed 115 fresh COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, who disclosed this in a statement in Enugu, said the new cases brought the number of persons that had contracted the virus in the state to 675.

He added that 35 cases were confirmed on Friday and the remaining 80 on Saturday.

“298 patients are undergoing treatment while 360 had been discharged after two post-treatment tests. 17 were confirmed dead,” the commissioner said.

