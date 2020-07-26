Enugu records 15 new COVID-19 cases

The Enugu State government on Sunday announced 15 new cases of COVID-19.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, who disclosed this in a statement in Enugu, said the fresh cases brought the total number of the people that had contracted the virus in the state to 741.

READ ALSO: Enugu records 115 fresh coronavirus cases

Obi said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also confirmed the new cases in its daily update.

The commissioner said: “The number of receiving treatment stood at 299 while 425 had been discharged after two post-treatment tests which came out negative. 17 patients were also confirmed dead.”

Join the conversation

Opinions