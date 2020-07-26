Latest Politics

Enugu records 15 new COVID-19 cases

July 26, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Enugu State government on Sunday announced 15 new cases of COVID-19.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, who disclosed this in a statement in Enugu, said the fresh cases brought the total number of the people that had contracted the virus in the state to 741.

Obi said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) also confirmed the new cases in its daily update.

The commissioner said: “The number of receiving treatment stood at 299 while 425 had been discharged after two post-treatment tests which came out negative. 17 patients were also confirmed dead.”

