Enugu records 56 new coronavirus cases

The Enugu State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, said on Sunday the state had recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases.

Obi, who disclosed this in a statement in Enugu, said the fresh infections brought the total number of cases in the state to 258

He added that 50 patients had been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities.

The commissioner said: “The number of cases on treatment is 202, number of cases discharged – 50 and the number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths is six.”

He, however, added that the total number of healthcare workers that had contracted the virus stood at 72.

