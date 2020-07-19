Enugu records 80 new cases of covid-19 infections

Enugu State has recorded no fewer than 80 new cases of the dreaded COVID-19 which has claimed many lives and has fast spread across the country since its outbreak.

This was confirmed on Saturday in the daily report released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, which recorded 653 fresh cases of COVID-19 bringing Nigeria’s total number to 36,107.

According to the figures released by the NDDC, the new cases were recorded in 27 states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, with Lagos, leading with-115, followed closely by three states, Kwara-85, Enugu-80 and FCT-78.

Others are Rivers-36, Ondo-35, Oyo-30, Katsina-28, Kaduna-19, Abia-19, Nasarawa-18, Plateau-17, Imo-16, Ogun-9, Ebonyi-9, Benue-9, Kano-9, Delta-8, Bauchi-7, Ekiti-6, Gombe-4, Bayelsa-4, Adamawa-4, Osun-4, Cross River-1,Yobe-1, Borno-1 and Zamfara-1.

This came after a Catholic priest in Enugu State, Rev. Fr. Joachim Cabanyes, died from COVID-19 on Saturday.

He died from complications resulting from the virus at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital (UNTH) isolation centre.

The Secretary of the Enugu Catholic Diocese, Rev. Fr. Nkemjika Igweshi, who disclosed this in a statement in Enugu, said Fr. Cabanyes was a Spanish priest of the Opus Dei Prelature who had served the Nigerian Church for about 28 years.

