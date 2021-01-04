Enugu schools to reopen January 18

The Enugu State government on Monday directed all public and private schools in the state to reopen for academic works on January 18.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Prof. Uchenna Eze, who gave the directive in a statement in Enugu, noted that the decision to reopen the schools was reached at a meeting between the ministry and major stakeholders in the education sector on Monday.

He said the schools had been advised to ensure full compliance with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) COVID-19 protocols before resumption.

READ ALSO: Enugu govt urges civil servants to observe COVID-19 protocols ahead of resumption

Eze said: “The ministry will constantly monitor compliance when schools resume.

“It was also decided that to help engage the students, all tertiary institutions, basic and post-basic schools are advised to activate their e-learning programmes.”

Join the conversation

Opinions