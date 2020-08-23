ENUGU: Several IPOB members reportedly shot following clash with security agents

Many members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) group have reportedly been shot by security operatives in Enugu State.

And there are fears that some of them may have died.

The incident followed a clash between the pro-Biafra group and security operatives in the Emene area of Enugu State on Sunday morning.

It was learnt that the IPOB members were having a meeting at Emene Community Secondary School, when the security men stormed the place.

The IPOB members were said to have resisted attempts by the operatives to arrest them.

Consequently, teams of police, army and the Department of State Security (DSS) operatives were said to have arrived at the scene, firing several gunshots at the IPOB members as they took to their heels.

The number of IPOB members reportedly killed during the clash was still unknown as at the time this report was filed.

