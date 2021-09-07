Enugu to host 6th StartupSouth conference. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Enugu to host 6th StartupSouth conference

The Southeast Nigerian city of Enugu is set to host the sixth edition of the StartupSouth conference.

The event is the biggest startup and innovation-focused event in the South-South/South-East of Nigeria.

Yearly, the event attracts founders, investors, public officials and top technology brands from across the region and beyond.

Slated to hold from October 28 to October 29, the event is themed “Unlocking the Next 60 Million: 4IR, Gender Gaps & Human Capacity Development.”

The conference, which returned after a brief haitus due to COVID19, is divided into plenary and breakout sessions covering six broad focus areas – Business, Technology, Lifestyle, Capacity Development, Early Stage Investing and Policy.

Speaking on the expectations from the event, Uche Aniche, convener of StartupSouth, noted that the event will leverage technology to achieve its vision.

He said: “As a comeback edition, we are leveraging technology to extend Enugu’s growing influence as a globally-recognised startup city and support startups there and across the region.”

Tech Trivia: Which of the following is an important step towards the paperless concept?

A. Doxing

B. Digitizing

C. Debugging

D. Downloading

Answer: See end of post

2. Kenyan fintech startup Pezesha raises 7-figure seed round

Pezesha, a Kenyan fintech startup, has closed a seven-figure seed extension round as it looks to expand further across the continent.

READ ALSO: LATEST TECH NEWS: Ghana’s AgroCenta closes $790k pre-Series A funding. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, February 4, 2021

The startup builds scalable lending infrastructure for SMEs and institutions in Africa.

The startup was founded in 2016, and has since created a holistic digital financial infrastructure that connects small and medium-sized businesses.

Pezesha connects these business ventures to working capital offered by banks, MFIs, and other financial institutions or networks.

According to local sources, the startup has gained regulatory approval from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and has became the first Kenyan company to successfully exit the CMA sandbox with a letter of no objection to operate in Kenya.

Today, the startup is currently operational in Kenya, Ghana, and Nigeria, and looks to launching in Uganda this month.

The seven-figure round is led by GreenHouse Capital, and also includes on-lending liquidity support from GreenHouse Capital’s sister company Venture Garden Group.

Tech Trivia Answer: Digitize

Digitization is the process of converting information into a digital (i.e. computer-readable) format.

The result is the representation of an object, image, sound, document or signal (usually an analog signal) by generating a series of numbers that describe a discrete set of points or samples. The result is called digital representation or, more specifically, a digital image, for the object, and digital form, for the signal.

Join the conversation

Opinions