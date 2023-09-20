Enugu: Tribunal to deliver verdict on LP’s petition against Gov Mbah Thursday

The Enugu State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal will deliver the verdict in the petition challenging Governor Peter Mbah’s victory in the March 18 election in the state.

The three-member panel led by Justice Kudirat Murayo disclosed this in a notice to the parties in the matter on Wednesday.

The Labour Party candidate, Chijioke Edeoga, is challenging the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaration of Mbah as the winner of the election on two grounds.

He alleged that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate did not score the highest number of valid votes in the election.

READ ALSO: Tribunal sacks LP’s Rep in Enugu constituency

Edeoga, a former member of the House of Representatives, also claimed that the governor was not qualified to participate in the election over certificate forgery.

He accused Mbah of forging the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) discharge certificate he presented to INEC before the election.

The Supreme Court had last week dismissed an appeal filed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Uche Nnaji, on the outcome of the election.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now