Enugu varsity introduces uniforms for students, staff to curb indecent dressing

Godfrey Okoye University, Enugu, on Tuesday introduced uniforms for all its students and staff members.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Rev. Fr. Christian Anieke, who addressed staff and students of the institution as they returned from Christmas and New Year breaks, said the decision was to address the spate of indecent dressing on campus and ensure easy identification.

Anieke mandated all the students to be dressed in their faculty uniforms with appropriate ties and shoes.

The Vice Chancellor revealed that the management of the University had introduced qualitative assessments of all the teaching and non teaching staff of the university.

“No student is expected to wear flippers, rugged jeans, coloured hair, long fingers, face caps or artificial eye lashes”, he said.

“Principal officers of the institutions will henceforth visit the lecture halls to assess the lectures by the academic staff while the non teaching staff will submit their roll calls at the beginning and closing of each day’s activities.

“Students who fail to attend lectures will not be allowed to sit for examinations,” Anieke added.

The Vice Chancellor also announced that the 14th Matriculation of Godfrey Okoye University Enugu would take place on Jan. 27.

