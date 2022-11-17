Envoy tasks Nigerian political parties to adopt ideas of China’s communist party

The Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Cui Jianchun has called on political parties in the country to learn from the style adopted by the communist Party of China during Congresses to strengthen their structures with a view to better serving the Nigerian people.

The envoy who gave the advice at a session on the “Outcomes and significance of the 20th National Congress of the Communist party of China organized by the China study center in Abuja on Wednesday, believes parties in Nigeria can feast on the ideas of the Chinese Communists Party to build their structures with a view to delivering the dividends of democracy to the Nigerian people.

Jianchun hinted that china was looking forward to inviting African politicians in the nearest future to engage with their counterparts in China for the growth and development of both countries.

The former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, who was one of the resource persons at the session, said there was a lot Nigerian politicians can learn from China and the Communist Party of China which meets every five years to review progress made, examine challenges and the way forward.

