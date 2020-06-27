Enyeama takes up coaching role at French lower league club, Iris

Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Vincent Enyeama has been signed by French National 3 side Iris Club de Croix as a goalkeeper trainer.

The 37-year-old, who played for Ligue 1 giants Lille for seven years, had gained enough knowledge of French football and is set to groom young goalkeepers.

“Vincent ENYEAMA, Nigerian International, winner of the CAN 2013, 8th World Cup finalist against France and former goalkeeper of the losc from 2011 to 2018, will take in charge of the specific goalkeeper on the training pole (from reserve to U16),” the club statement read.

Read Also: If I could succeed in Europe, Akpeyi can succeed there too —Enyeama

Enyeama, who made 101 appearances for the Super Eagles before retiring, also played for Israeli clubs Bnei Yehuda, Hapoel Tel Aviv and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

His coaching career, something he has been talking about, will now take off at Iris.

Iris suffered relegation to Championnat National 3 when the 2019/20 season was ended prematurely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Join the conversation

Opinions