Enyimba boss Finidi hopes to revisit Abia Gov Ikpeazu holding a trophy

Finidi George has expressed his desire to win at least a trophy with Enyimba this season following his assumption of office as the team’s manager.

The former Nigeria international recently signed a multi-year managerial deal with the People’s Elephants, and has now paid a visit to the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu.

During the visit, the Governor was elated to have the ex football great at the club, stating that he had no doubt whatsoever, that Finidi would achieve the same level of success in his coaching career.

“With all you were able to achieve as a player, I know that you have a lot to pass down to this generation,” said Ikpeazu.

Finidi, in his response, praised the governor for receiving him and for showing such keen interest in the development of sports in the state.

“Your excellency, I am very grateful for how you have received me with open arms. I am happy to be here in Abia State and feel proud to have been considered by Enyimba,” Finidi said.

“You are a sports-loving governor and the only way we can make you happy is by working hard and winning.

“Today, I have come to see you empty-handed, but I am hoping that when we come back here, we will come holding a trophy,” Finidi promised.

