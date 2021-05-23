Enyimba knocked out of Confed Cup after Q'final defeat to Pyramids | Ripples Nigeria

Nigeria’s Enyimba have been knocked out of the CAF Confederation Cup following a 5-2 aggregate defeat to Egypt’s Pyramids in the quarterfinals.

The People’s Elephants, who were gunning to be the first Nigerian club to lift the Confederation Cup, saw their dreams ended on Sunday.

Despite playing a 1-1 draw at the quarter-final second leg clash in Aba on Sunday, Enyimba were knocked out having already lost heavily in the first leg.

Trailing 4-1 from the opening encounter in Cairo last week, Enyimba fell behind again in the 32nd minute in Aba following an Ibrahim Abdel goal for the visitors.

But the hosts rallied back as Super Eagles forward, Anayo Iwuala equalised on 40 minutes after he was teed up by Stephen Mango.

Two-time African champions, Enyimba kept on pushing for more goals evennin the second half, but failed to turn the game around.

