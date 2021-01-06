Enyimba out of Champions League despite home win over Al Merreikh

Despite beating Sudan’s Al Merreikh in the second leg clash of thier first round tie in the CAF Champions League, Nigeria’s Enyimba have crashed out of the competition.

The Peoples Elephant started the game in Aba trailing 3-0 on aggregate, having lost heavily in the first leg of the tie in Sudan.

It was Saif Terry, the player that netted a hat-trick in the first-leg for the Sudanese, who put the visitors 4-0 in the eighth minute in Aba.

The lead however lasted for six minutes as Victor Mbaoma tapped home the equaliser for the hosts.

Mbaoma went on to score his second of the game as he converted a penalty in the 48th minute, as Enyimba pushed for more goals to no avail.

The Nigeria Professional Football League club will now drop to the second-tier of continental competition – the CAF Confederation Cup – while Al Merreikh progress to the Champions League group with a 4-2 aggregate win.

