Sports
Enyimba, Remo Stars, Sunshine Stars qualify for NPFL Super Six
The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Super Six contestants are now complete after Remo Stars, Enyimba and Sunshine Stars earned a berth.
The three teams sealed their spots on the final day of the regular season on Sunday.
Remo Stars thrashed Kwara United 4-0 in a thrilling encounter at Ikenne to secure their spot in the competition, with Philip Odubia netting a brace and Andy Okpe and Sunday Odunsi scoring a goal each.
Daniel Ogunmodede’s side finished second in their Group behind Bendel Insurance, and will now fight with five other teams for the championship title.
Read Also: NPFL Super Six to hold in June
Elesewhete, nine-time Nigerian champions Enyimba finished third in the group after a 0-0 draw against Shooting Stars in Ibadan.
In Group B, Sunshine Stars joined Rivers United and Lobi Stars in the Super Six playoffs after a 3-0 victory against Dakkada in Akure.
Michael Olalusi gaave the Owena Waves the lead on nine minutes, Achi Nnaemeka added the second in the 27th minute, before Emmanuel Udom netted the third two minutes from time.
Meanwhile, Wikki Tourists were relegated despite beating Lobi Stars 2-0 at the New Jos Stadium.
FULL RESULTS
Lobi stars 0- 2 Wikki Tourist
Remo stars 4-0 Kwara Utd
Shooting stars 0-0 Enyimba
Sunshine stars 3-0 Dakkada
Abia warriors 2-0 Doma Utd
Bayelsa Utd 2-0 Niger Tornadoes
El Kanemi 2- 2Plateau Utd
Enugu Rangers 1-1 Rivers Utd
Gombe Utd 0-1 Akwa Utd
