EPL: Advantage Arsenal as Man City drop points with draw against Everton

Arsenal stand a chance to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League as second-place Manchester City failed to beat Everton on Saturday afternoon.

The game played at the Etihad Stadium saw the champions held to a 1-1 draw by the Toffees, who had Nigeria forward Alex Iwobi in full action.

Erling Haaland had put the hosts ahead in the first half before Demarai Gray netted a stunning equaliser in the 64th minute to have both sides share the spoils.

With the draw, City cut the gap between them and Arsenal to four points but that might not last for long.

Arsenal will be action later on Saturday when they face Brighton in their matchday 16 encounter, and could enter the new year with a seven point lead.

In the other Premier League games played concurrently, Fulham defeated Southampton 2-1, Bournemouth were beaten 2-0 by visiting Crystal Palace and Newcastle were held to a goalless draw by Leeds United.

