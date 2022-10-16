EPL: Arsenal defeat Leeds, Chelsea beat Villa, Man Utd held by Newcastle

Arsenal continued their fantastic run in the English Premier League as they defeated Leeds United 1-0 on Sunday.

Bukayo Saka scored the only goal in a gane that was delayed by about 40 minutes because of a power outage.

There was drama in stoppage time when referee Chris Kavanagh sent off Arsenal’s Gabriel for kicking out at Leeds striker Patrick Bamford and awarded the hosts a penalty.

But both decisions were overturned after Kavanagh reviewed the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Mikel Arteta’s side are now four points clear after sealing nine victories from 10 league games.

Elsewhere, Chelsea clinched a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa.

Mason Mount scored the two goals to extend Graham Potter’s unbeaten start as Blues manager.

In another Premier League clash, Manchester United were held to a goalless draw by Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

Later on Sunday, Liverpool will host champions Manchester City.

