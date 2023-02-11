EPL: Arsenal drop points again, Chelsea continue winless run

Premier League leaders Arsenal have dropped points again after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Brentford at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

The Gunners picked up only their second defeat of the league season in their previous game, against Everton; and now have three draws so far this season.

Substitute Leandro Trossard scored his first goal for Arsenal in the 66 minute of the game to put the hosts ahead before Ivan Toney earned resilient Brentford a deserved point about 10 minutes later.

Arsenal failed to go eight points clear at the top of the league, and will next face second-placed Manchester City in a top-of-the table showdown on 15 February.

Tottenham Hotspur fell to a 4-1 defeat by Leicester City, with Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho in action for th Foxes.

Iheanacho was on target in the game played at the King Power Stadium and also made an assist to help the host seal the big win.

Earlier in the day, Chelsea were held to a 1-1 draw by West Ham, after Emerson Palmieri scored against the Blues – his former club – to earn West Ham a point.

Joao Felix had fired Chelsea ahead with a volleyed finish following a delicious assist by Enzo Fernandez.

In the other Premier League games played on Saturday, Brighton played a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace, Wolves defeated Southampton 2-1 while Fulham saw off Nottingham Forest 2-0.

