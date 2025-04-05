Connect with us

EPL: Arsenal drop points at Everton as Wolves boost survival hopes

2 hours ago

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Everton in their Premier League meeting at Goodison Park on Saturday.

The Gunners went ahead in the 34th minute with the game’s first shot on target, as Raheem Sterling set up Leandro Trossard, who fired a low strike into the bottom right corner.

Everton equalised shortly after the break, when Myles Lewis-Skelly fouled Jack Harrison in the box and Iliman Ndiaye converted the resulting penalty — his ninth goal of the season in all competitions for David Moyes’ side.

Read Also: EPL: Arsenal held to draw at Man Utd after Chelsea beat Leicester

Arsenal remain second with 62 points from 31 games, trailing leaders Liverpool by 11 points, with the Reds having a game in hand.

Everton move up to 14th, now on 35 points, comfortably 15 points above the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Wolves closed in on Premier League survival and left Ipswich on the brink of relegation after a vital 2-1 comeback win at Portman Road.

In other Premier League clashes on Saturday, Aston Villa defeated Nottingham Forest 2-1, Crystal Palace beat Brighton 2-1 while West Ham and Bournemouth played 2-2.

