EPL: Arsenal drop points, Man Utd win as Everton, Leicester lose at home

Arsenal dropped points for only the third time this season as they were held to a goalless draw by Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Gunners, who ended the year 2022 with seven points lead in the Premier League, have now picked two draws and one defeat since the start of the season.

The Mikel Arteta side go eight points clear but have played a game more than their closest rivals, Manchester City, who play Chelsea on Thursday.

At the Goodison Park, Everton fell to a 4-1 defeat to Brighton. The visitors were heading to a 4-0 victory before Demarai Gray converted a late penalty to console Everton.

Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was in action for the Toffees but could not help avert more pressure on manager Frank Lampard.

At the King Power Stadium, Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action for Leicester City who were pipped 1-0 by visiting Fulham.

Elsewhere, Manchester United secured a big victory over Bournemouth to keep their unveaten streak going.

The Red Devils sealed a 3-0 victory over their visitors, with Casemiro, Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford registering their names on the scoresheet.

