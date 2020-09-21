EPL: Arsenal sign keeper Runarsson as Chelsea agree deal for Mendy | Ripples Nigeria

The English Premier League is set to welcome the participation of two new goalkeepers as Arsenal and Chelsea land players from France.

The Gunners have already completed the signing of Iceland International goalkeeper Runar Alex Runarsson from French side Dijon.

25-year-old Runarsson, whose transfer was announced by the London club on Monday, comes in as replacement for Emiliano Martinez who left to join Aston Villa.

‘Goalkeeper Alex Runarsson has joined us on a four-year contract from French club Dijon. He made 13 appearances for them in all competitions last season,’ Arsenal wrote.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have agreed a deal with French club Rennes to sign Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy.

Blues manager, Frank Lampard wants the 28-year-old in a move to increase competition with number one goalie, Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Last season for Rennes, Mendy kept nine clean sheets in 24 Ligue 1 appearances, compared to Kepa’s eight cleans sheets in 33 Premier League appearances.

Mendy’s save percentage was 76.3% and he conceded a goal every 114 minutes. Kepa’s save percentage was 53.5%, conceding a goal every 63 minutes.

Kepa made a costly mistake in their 2-0 defeat against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.

